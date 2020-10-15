1/1
Henry L. LeBlanc
LeBlanc, Henry L. October 7, 2020. Age 85 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of Janet. Loving father of Craig (Laura), Chantel (John) and Henry Jr. Dearest grandfather of Chris, Craig, Kelsey, Andrew (Keisha), Cean (Sarah), Christopher, Andrea, Vincent and Valerie. Great grandfather of Rose. Dear brother of Richard. Henry was the owner of D&H Tool & Die. Memorial Gathering Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 11:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 12:00 PM, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence Ave., Allen Park. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
