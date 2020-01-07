|
|
Thomas, Howard "Jeff", January 2, 2020. Age 93 of Wyandotte. Loving father of Jeff "Jay" (Amy) Thomas, John (Karen) Thomas, Julie (Marty) Cole, James (Kelly) Thomas, Diane Maciag and Vince (Mary) Bradshaw. Dear brother of Don (Peggy) Thomas. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitation, Wednesday, January 8, 2-8 p.m. Service Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11 a.m. at Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 8, 2020