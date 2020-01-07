Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 284-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
Howard "Jeff" Thomas

Howard "Jeff" Thomas Obituary
Thomas, Howard "Jeff", January 2, 2020. Age 93 of Wyandotte. Loving father of Jeff "Jay" (Amy) Thomas, John (Karen) Thomas, Julie (Marty) Cole, James (Kelly) Thomas, Diane Maciag and Vince (Mary) Bradshaw. Dear brother of Don (Peggy) Thomas. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitation, Wednesday, January 8, 2-8 p.m. Service Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11 a.m. at Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 8, 2020
