Dr. Hugh A. Cameron, born September 4, 1926, died June 21, 2020, predeceased by his first wife,Corinne (Peckham) Cameron and second wife, Carol (Kermath) Cameron, graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and became a highly respected and published radiologist, eventually retiring as Chief of Radiology from Wyandotte General Hospital. Hugh was also the loving father of Deborah, Robert (Ann), Scott (Amy), Craig (Kerry), David (Kristy) and Holly (deceased), Joan , Kermath Eddy (David), Jeff Kermath (Diane),and Linda Kermath Downey., Grandfather to 22, great-grandfather to 5 , and friend to all who knew him as a teacher of all things. His method was simple. He taught by example. He was strong in body, spirit and commitment. His character will always be the foundation of our lives. Our father never made an enemy. He was loyal and gracious; his faithfulness to the important people in his life could be seen by all. The number of people who considered our dad a friend was legion. Dad enjoyed his martinis and telling a long joke. Because he was so reserved, we hung on his every word and he always brought down the house. Our father had a quiet dignity, respecting himself the way he respected others. To his final day, he never had one moment of self- pity and never once complained. It’s fitting that a man of his stature would wait until Father’s Day to pass and he was a wonderful loving father to us all. A private family service was held on June 27th, 2020 at Michigan Memorial Park. A celebration of Hugh's life will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.



