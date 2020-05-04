Inge was born on June 5, 1941 in Berlin, Germany and died on April 30, 2020 at her home in Rockwood at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Tom. Loving mom of Sue Stevens, Sylvia Laufenberg and Tommy Laufenberg. Proud grandma of Amanda Bering and to her furry grandson, Jake. Dearest sister of Karin (Ralf) Wittsack and Wolfgang (Karin) Bleckert. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Memorial contributions may be to the American Cancer Society. To share a memory or leave a condolence visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 4 to May 6, 2020.