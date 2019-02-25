Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iona Severyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iona M. Severyn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Iona M. Severyn Obituary
Severyn, Iona M. Age 89. February 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Ronald (Suzanne) Heit, Douglas (Janice) Heit and the late Linda Shultz, Teresa Seweryn-Mariott and Timothy Seweryn. Cherished grandmother of Julie, Joseph, Jonathan, Margaret, Heather, David, Justin, Rachel, Jessica and the late Evan. Great grandmother of Alaina and Uly. There will be a Memorial Gathering Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 from 12 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 p.m.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now