|
|
Severyn, Iona M. Age 89. February 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Ronald (Suzanne) Heit, Douglas (Janice) Heit and the late Linda Shultz, Teresa Seweryn-Mariott and Timothy Seweryn. Cherished grandmother of Julie, Joseph, Jonathan, Margaret, Heather, David, Justin, Rachel, Jessica and the late Evan. Great grandmother of Alaina and Uly. There will be a Memorial Gathering Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 from 12 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 p.m.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019