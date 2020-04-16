Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Irene Anna Kuzmiak


1922 - 2020
Irene Anna Kuzmiak Obituary
Kuzmiak, Irene Anna of Wyandotte. April 8, 2020. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Thomas (Bonnie). Dear sister of the late Mary Karasienski, the late Stanley Bialy, the late Genevieve Burtka, Helen Piwowar, the late John Bialy and the late Cassie Grupczynski. Proud grandmother of Annette (Michael) Harwood, Joseph, Katherine, Grace and great grandmother of the late Chase Hudson Harwood. Funeral Services in Irene’s honor were held privately. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020
