|
|
BISSONETTE, Irene Rose, Age 95, of Taylor passed away February 13. Beloved Wife of the Late Jack F. Bissonette. Loving Mother of Janet Nowland, Jackie (Dave) Shufeldt, Jim Bissonette, Jacques Bissonette and the Late Jerry Bisonette. Loving Mother-in-Law of Dorothy Bisonette. Dearest Grandmother of 9, Great-grandmother of 17 and Great-great- grandmother of 2. Also survived by her Sister Rita Pinkowski of Wyandotte. Irene was a member of St. Alfred Catholic Church for over 70 years. Irene and Jack were members of The All Saints Knights of Columbus in Taylor MI. They were also avid bowlers of the Taylor Leagues and active at the Ford Senior Center in Taylor. Visitation will be at the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home Taylor Chapel Monday 3-8 pm with a Scripture Service at 7 pm and a Rosary with time TBD. Mass;Tuesday at St Alfred Catholic Church in Taylor; In state 9:30, Mass 10 am. Burial 3 pm at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020