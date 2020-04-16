|
Swiecki, Irene C. Age 100. April 13, 2020 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Robert (Karen), James (Linda), Victoria (Joe) Austin, the late Tom and the late Bill. Dearest mother in law of Wanda. Dear grandmother of Ronald, Steven, Mark, Scott, Virginia, Jay, Cathy, and Erica. Aunt of Kathy Kane, Kassandra Johnson, Zoey Johnson, Daphni Johnson, and Angela Kane. Also survived by many great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff of Rivergate Terrace and Heartland Hospice for Irene’s wonderful care. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020