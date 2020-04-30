Irene D. Furgerson
Age 91. April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Cleatus. Loving mother of Brenda (late Todd) Brooks, Bonnie (Bill) Gennaro, Bridget (Terry) Sherwood and Bryan (Joan) Furgerson. Survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Loving Mema to 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 4 sisters and 1 brother. No services are being held at this time. Cremation arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
