Age 91. April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Cleatus. Loving mother of Brenda (late Todd) Brooks, Bonnie (Bill) Gennaro, Bridget (Terry) Sherwood and Bryan (Joan) Furgerson. Survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Loving Mema to 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 4 sisters and 1 brother. No services are being held at this time. Cremation arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at



