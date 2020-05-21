J. Elaine Kretschmer
1924 - 2020
J. Elaine Kretschmer, age 96, of Dearborn, Michigan passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born January 5, 1924 in Greenville, Kentucky, the daughter of Murry and Ruth (Morton) Buchanan. Elaine retired from the Ford Motor Company in 1980. Elaine’s loving Christian heart was sweet, witty and generous to a fault. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children: Keith (Chona) Sharp, Rodney (Nancy) Sharp, Donna Scarcelli and Lisa (Pete) Wilson; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held to celebrate Elaine’s life. Memorial contributions honoring her life can be directed to Hope 4 Kidz International, 24821 Chrisanta Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 or online at www.h4kz.org. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vickers Leslie FUNERAL HOME
109 CHURCH ST
Leslie, MI 49251-9432
(517) 878-6600
