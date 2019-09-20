|
|
Jack Deloss Swank 91, formerly from Bremen, Indiana passed away September 3, 2019. Jack served with the United States Army, spending two years in Korea. He finished his last two years with the Air Force. Jack married Kathryn Louise Smith In 1951. He attended the University of Indiana, where he received his degree in education. He later when on to complete his Masters at the University of Michigan. He taught and coached in the Dearborn Community School schools for 36 years. Jack worked with the project USA AID. He and his family lived in Somalia, East Africa for two years. Jack is survived by his wife Kathryn; his children, and grandchildren. Jack will be forever missed by his loved ones.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019