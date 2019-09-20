Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Swank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Deloss Swank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Deloss Swank Obituary
Jack Deloss Swank 91, formerly from Bremen, Indiana passed away September 3, 2019. Jack served with the United States Army, spending two years in Korea. He finished his last two years with the Air Force. Jack married Kathryn Louise Smith In 1951. He attended the University of Indiana, where he received his degree in education. He later when on to complete his Masters at the University of Michigan. He taught and coached in the Dearborn Community School schools for 36 years. Jack worked with the project USA AID. He and his family lived in Somalia, East Africa for two years. Jack is survived by his wife Kathryn; his children, and grandchildren. Jack will be forever missed by his loved ones.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.