Hinske, Jack, age 88 died Monday June 10, 2019 at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Wyandotte, MI. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joan Hinske and many close friends. Born October 30, 1930 and raised in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Jack served in the Naval Air Force and was stationed at Washington D.C. and in Hawaii during the Korean War. As a longtime resident of Lincoln Park, Michigan, Jack was recognized and honored for his role as first curator of Lincoln Park’s History Museum and for establishing a permanent home for the city’s history. Jack also had a love for photography and received awards for some of his photos. He also taught photography and electronics at Lincoln Park High School. Cremation has taken place and inurnment in Oshkosh, Wisconsin will be at a later date. Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 16, 2019