Childers, Jack L. July 31, 2019. Age 83 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Erma for 62 years. Loving father of Debra Medrano and Brenda (Tom) Sutton. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Michael Childers. Visitation, Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2-8 p.m. with Service at 7 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Memorials appreciated to American Red Cross. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019