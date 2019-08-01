Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Childers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack L. Childers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack L. Childers Obituary
Childers, Jack L. July 31, 2019. Age 83 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Erma for 62 years. Loving father of Debra Medrano and Brenda (Tom) Sutton. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Michael Childers. Visitation, Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2-8 p.m. with Service at 7 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Memorials appreciated to American Red Cross. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
Download Now