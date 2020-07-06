Jackie Bailey

1/1
Jackie Edward Bailey of Taylor, Michigan passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Father of Kimberly Bowman of Lake Station, Indiana, Denise (Craig) Raich of Taylor, Michigan, and Jackie (Stephen) Toth of Taylor, Michigan. Grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 7. Survived by his wife, Patricia, his brother Ronald (Molly) Bailey, his three sisters, Minnie (Bill) Jardine, Maggie (Don) Pipkens and Denise (Bud) Milliman. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jones, his father, Okey James Bailey, his brother Jesse Jones and an infant daughter, Betty Jo Bailey. Service at 6PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 following a visitation from 2-8PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 S. Telegraph Rd. Burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
