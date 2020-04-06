Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Jacqueline Reeber
Reeber, Jacqueline A. April 5, 2020. Age 91 of Lincoln Park. Beloved mother of Barbara (Tim) Black, Christine (Jim) Wallace, Mary (Larry) Elmore, Michele (Mark) Grobbel, James A. (the late Sandra) Reeber Jr., Dianne (Michael) Roberts, and Nicole (Dennis) Smith. Loving sister of Edgar (Patricia) Trudeau and Michael (the late Linda) Trudeau. Dearest grandmother of 20, great grandmother of 23, and great great grandmother of 1. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband James A. Reeber, her parents Edgar and Elizabeth Trudeau and her grandchildren Adrienne and John Wallace. Private family services were held and interment has taken place at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020
