Jacqueline O'Brien
? O’Brien, Jacqueline passed away on June 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late James. Dear sister of Robert (Kay) Cullen and the late Louise Stinnett. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will have a private committal service at Holy Sepulchre in Southfield, Michigan. Please feel free to leave an online condolence to comfort the family at www.howepeterson.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 26 to Jul. 1, 2020.
