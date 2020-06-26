Aunt Jackie was the most kind, gentle and caring person. I was so fortunate to know her. She always remembered my birthday with a beautiful card and her thoughtful words. She inspired me to be a communicator through card giving. I will always cherish the time she took me to see The Sound if Music when I was a young girl and her visit to see me at the hospital after I had my son. I always looked up to her as a working woman who was independent and had a wonderful life. Love from your niece, Nancy Cullen Johnson

