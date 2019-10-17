|
Tucker, James A. September 29, 2019. Age 74 of Trenton, formerly of Grosse Pointe. Beloved husband of Sharon for 51 years. Loving father of Anne (the late Michael) Hedge, Susan (Martin) Kraft and Daniel (Constantina) Tucker. Dearest grandfather of Joseph, Gina, Oscar and Alexander Hedge, Brady, Ross, Dylan and Tyler Kraft and Yianni and Eva Tucker. Also survived by 2 sisters and 3 brothers-in-law. Preceded in death by 1 sister and 1 brother. Memorial gathering Saturday, October 26, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2565 3rd Street, Trenton.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019