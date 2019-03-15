|
|
James Allen Bunting Jr. of Wyandotte, Michigan passed away on March 10, 2019 after a short but intense battle with pancreatic cancer. He left this life peacefully with his loving wife of 20 years, Jane Holmes Bunting, by his side. James was born in Detroit on February 25, 1958. James leaves behind his 2 brothers Steven and Andrew (Melissa), sister Ellen (Ken Schwartz), and the loving Holmes family brothers and sisters. Memorial service 10:00am Saturday, May 25 at St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Church, Wyandotte. Arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019