Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
James K. Wood

James K. Wood Obituary
Wood, James K. of Riverview. April 30, 2019. Age 59. Beloved husband of Christine. Loving father of Michelle (Kenneth) Mills, and Donald Bramlett. Cherished son of Donald W. Wood. Dear brother of Michael (Colleen) Wood, Donald E. (Susan) Wood, Skip (Lori) Foster, and the late Terry Wood. Proud grandfather of Joshua and Jacob Mills. Services were held Friday at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Wyandotte. Arrangements handled by Czopek Funeral Directors.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 5, 2019
