James Kenneth Sova

James Kenneth Sova Obituary
Sova, James Kenneth, age 72, of Trenton, Michigan. April 6th, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Ruth Sova, Loving father of Dr. Philip Alan (Jane) Robinson, Suzanne Rogers. Grandchildren: Philip (Kate) Potter and Sarah (Austin) Tanner, Hannah, Benjamin and Hollis Robinson. Dearest great grandfather of James Alan Tuttle Arena III. He is also survived by his niece and nephew: Goerge Munday and Missy Snell. Preceded in death by: His parents James Kenneth and Mary Barabra Delores Sova also his Son In Law Steven Dale Rogers(Beloved Husband of his Daughter Suzanne Rogers) and Grandson James Alan Tuttle II (Suzanne's Son.) He also leaves behind his dog, Benji and cat, JT. Jim was a a proud Navy Veteran and one of the good guys. He was loved by everyone he met. His family would like you to celebrate his life until we can all celebrate together. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020
