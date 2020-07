James Kermans passed away peacefullly on March 14, 2020. In keeping with his wishes, the family has planned a long awaited Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, August 2 at his home located at 10048 Mortonview in Taylor, starting at 3 p.m. They would like to invite all who knew him to help them celebrate his life and honor his memory at this indoor/outdoor event.



