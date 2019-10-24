Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
More Obituaries for James Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Raymond Henderson

James Raymond Henderson Obituary
Henderson, James Raymond, age 72, of Rockwood. Loving father of Ron (Trudy) Henderson, Charlene (David) Barror, Linda Henderson, and the late Lenore (Mike) Sturtz. Beloved papa of Cassandra, Jameson, Kyle, Rachel, Crystal, Jared, Nick, Laura, Thomas, William and Charles. James was a proud and active member of the and served for the United States Army. He’s proceeded in death by his loving wife Patricia. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation in honor of James will be held Sunday October 27, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. with visitation continuing the following day Monday October 28, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. at the Trenton Chapel Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. A Funeral service and Honor-guard service will be held at the Funeral Home Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Procession to Oak Ridge Cemetery to follow service. Memorial Contributions in honor of James may be made to Rock of Gibraltar Post 4230.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019
