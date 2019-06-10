|
|
Arthur, Sr., James ”Jim” Robert, 84, of Trenton, Michigan went to be with his Lord on June 9, 2019. James was born January 30, 1935 in Johnstown, PA. James was preceded in death by the light of his life, Dorothy Mae (Thomas), mother Edna McMillan Blough, father Robert Arthur, and step-father Kimmel Blough. He is survived by daughters Karen Arthur (Don Lezotte), Karol (John) Carvelli, sons James (Cheryl) Arthur, Thomas (Marsha) Arthur, David (Lori) Arthur, Robert (Ann) Arthur, sister Janet (Joe) Huber, brother Kenneth (Rose) Blough, grandchildren Aaron Arthur (Jennifer Heck), Chad (Krystal) Arthur, Melissa (Adam) Straub, Neil Arthur, Alec Arthur, Madison Arthur, and Gina Carvelli, great-grandchildren Morgan Arthur, and Benjamin and Evan Straub and many nieces, nephews, and friends. James retired from McLouth Steel and the State of Michigan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, summers at his cottage, fishing with his buddies, watching sports, and woodcarving. His sense of humor will be greatly missed by all. Friends are invited to call Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, 30895 West Huron River Drive, Flat Rock, Michigan (next to Michigan Memorial Park) his funeral service will be held that evening at 6 p.m. Fr. David Lesniak of St. Timothy Catholic Church, Trenton will officiate. Cremation will follow at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 12, 2019