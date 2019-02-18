|
Skura, James Anthony. February 5, 2019. Age 76 of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Loving father of Eugene Waara Jr., Chris (Michele) Waara, James (Mary) Waara and Jeffrey (Marjorie) Waara. Dear brother of Bob (Nancy), Dan and Kathy (Tom) Montroy. Dearest grandfather of 16. Loving great-grandfather of 19. James was preceded in death by his parents Casmer and Hedwig. Memorial Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Memorial Gathering Monday 10:00 a.m. with a 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service to follow at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 15600 Trenton Rd, Southgate. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on James’ guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019