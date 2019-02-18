Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church,
15600 Trenton Rd,
Southgate., MI
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
Skura, James Anthony. February 5, 2019. Age 76 of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Loving father of Eugene Waara Jr., Chris (Michele) Waara, James (Mary) Waara and Jeffrey (Marjorie) Waara. Dear brother of Bob (Nancy), Dan and Kathy (Tom) Montroy. Dearest grandfather of 16. Loving great-grandfather of 19. James was preceded in death by his parents Casmer and Hedwig. Memorial Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Memorial Gathering Monday 10:00 a.m. with a 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service to follow at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 15600 Trenton Rd, Southgate. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on James’ guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019
