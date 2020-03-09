|
|
Jane E. Boyless, 62, of Gladwin, previously of Taylor, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1957, the daughter of James & Geraldine (Knope) Spears in Detroit. On May 4, 1974, she was united in marriage to her true love Rick Boyless in New Boston. She enjoyed a successful career as a hairdresser. Jane worked for several beauty salons in Grosse Ile. She was very proud of her work. Jane was able to style hair for numerous events and still enjoyed taking house calls for her elder clients. When she wasn’t working, Jane enjoyed shopping and traveling. In 1996, Jane and Rick were able to purchase their home in Gladwin and in 2017 make it their permanent residence. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years: Rick Boyless of Gladwin; son: Rick Jr. (Melissa) Boyless of Carleton; daughter: Adriana Steele of Taylor; 5 wonderful grandchildren: Hunter, Marissa, Seamus, Garrett, & Aidan; brother: Jim Spears; sister: Terry (Perry) Wood; along with numerous nieces, nephews & many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; stillborn brother: Dennis. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday March 14, 2020, from 3-8:00 P.M. with a service at 7:00 P.M. at Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020