Jane Francis Borowski (Sheehan) was called home on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Victor J. Borowski. Loving mother of Victor, Mary (Gordon), Anne (Thomas), Garrett, Carol (Stephen) and Janel (Dave). Cherished grandmother of Devin, Victoria, Robert John, Megan, Mitchel, and Nathan. Sister to Mary, Katherine, Joan, James, Bernard, Thomas, Rita, Patricia, and Jerry. Funeral Mass - Sacred Heart Church, Dearborn, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 (gathering in vestibule at 10:30 a.m.). Luncheon at church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowes donations can be made to: Art Road www.artroadnonprofit.org or Angela Hospice Development, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2019