Thornton, Jane P. May 12, 2020. Age 88 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Companion of Victor Zack. Loving mother of Gary (Patty), Scott and Amy (Tony) Noles. Dearest grandmother of Blake, Scott, Sean, Curtis (Anthony), Audrey and Andrew. Dear sister of Cora and Buddy. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon Chapel.



