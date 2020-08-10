Jane Sibilsky, age 91, of Maple Park, IL, passed away quietly into the arms of her Savior, Sunday evening, August 2, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family. She was born July 30, 1929, in Detroit, MI, to proud parents, Charles and Elizabeth (Vaillencourt) Riopelle. Jane grew up in Detroit and attended local schools. She graduated from South Western High School with the class of 1947. Jane worked for a logistics company, Transunion, until she met Alton Sibilsky through her younger brother. Their relationship bloomed into marriage in 1950. They began their new life in Detroit for a time before moving to Melvindale, MI where they welcomed four children. Jane and Alton ran their own grocery and was the hub of activity and the all-important gossip in the area. During that time they delivered full Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings to those less fortunate and Alton was quick to extend credit to those on hard times. They turned the closed sign one last time in 2000 before retiring. They moved near their daughter, Barbara in Tennessee. Following Alton’s passing in 2003, Jane continued to make her home in Tennessee for a few years until settling in Oswego, IL with her daughter Debbie in 2005. They traveled to Denver, CO, to help with the birth of Jane’s great grandsons. She moved back to Tennessee to be with Barbara for a few years but eventually came home to Debbie who now made her home in Maple Park, IL. Jane was the queen in the kitchen and ruled as the best baker in whatever area of the country she lived. The screen doors would let the mouth-watering smells waft throughout the neighborhood. It wasn’t long before children lined up at the door for a taste of home baked goodness and the locals placed orders on a weekly basis. No one could withstand the lure of her Banana cake with buttercream frosting and a dark chocolate drizzle, not to mention her world famous zucchini bread, banana bread and cookies soon to become crumbles on a empty plate. You never knew what would come out of Jane’s mouth, but chances are it would make you laugh. Very few pictures can be found without her “hamming it up” in front of the camera. Jane was neat and clean to a fault which would drive the rest of her family crazy and many was the time she yelled at her grandkids to only eat in the kitchen and not in the living room watching T.V. Her spirit was infectious and everyone was a friend. Jane will forever be missed and never forgotten. She is survived by her three children: Barbara (Michael) Mugan, Debbie Danner and Michael Sibilsky; Eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister Doris Dallos; many nieces, nephews and a countryside of good friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Elizabeth Riopelle and one daughter, Kathleen Sautter. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Jane’s honor. Please visit Jane’s online guestbook to share memories and leave condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store