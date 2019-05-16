|
Kasenow - Wolfe, Janet K. 53, of Brandenburg, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion of Louisville, KY. She was born January 22, 1966 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Ruth Ann (Lancaster) Kasenow of Trenton, MI and the late Donald M. Kasenow, Sr. Janet was employed by Human Resource Command in Ft. Knox, KY for 8 years. She was a Veteran of the United States Army serving from 1984-1987 and 1988-1990. She is survived by her husband Richard M. Wolfe, Jr. whom she married on May 28, 1988; one son, Travis R. Wolfe and fiancée Jade E. Bellas of Kittanning, PA; one daughter, Rebekah L. Koplinski and her husband, Kody, of Anchorage, AK; three grandchildren, Crystal R. Lamarque, Audriana Mora, and Ryker Koplinski; two sisters, Sherrill Cachia and her husband, Gregory, of Brownstown, MI, and Karen Kasenow - Johnson and her husband, Kim, of New Boston, MI; one brother, Donald Kasenow, Jr. and his wife, Carrie, of Grosse Isle, MI; many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday, May 17, 2019, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 pm at Thompson - Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street Butler, PA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 124 East North St. Butler, PA, with Reverend H. William Glassman, officiating. Burial will take place in the Greenlawn Burial Estates. Full Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #117, American Legion Post #778, Lyndora, PA, VFW Post #249. Online condolences can be given at ??
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 19, 2019