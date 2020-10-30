1/1
Lemanski, Janet K. October 30, 2020. Age 85 of Riverview. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Mary K. Renaud, Robert J. Lemanski, Carol A. Allen, Karen R. (Joseph) Kuzava and Frances M. (John) Gosen. Dearest grandmother of Karyn, Stephanie, Scott, Ashley, Robert, Hailey and Jacob. Great grandmother of Emily and Isabelle. Dear sister of Jerry Perry. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.
