Janice(Hegedus)Minder passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Preceeded in death by her parents, John and Mary(Stupar) Hegedus. Dear sister of James Hegedus. Beloved mother of John (Shelley) Minder, Anne (David) Sweet and Denice (Michael) Schaeffer. Loving grandmother of Briana Belbeck, Alec Sweet and Marissa Sweet. Family was of the utmost importance to Janice, which was apparent in how her eyes sparkled, face glowed and smile beamed when in the presence of family. She resided in Melvindale and was formerly a parishioner of St, Conrad Catholic Church. She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse assistant for 37 years at the former Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, working the majority of her time in the ICU caring for critically ill patients. She then worked in the mother-baby unit. Her kind, gentle and loving soul will be eternally cherished.



