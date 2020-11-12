1/1
Janice Minder
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice(Hegedus)Minder passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Preceeded in death by her parents, John and Mary(Stupar) Hegedus. Dear sister of James Hegedus. Beloved mother of John (Shelley) Minder, Anne (David) Sweet and Denice (Michael) Schaeffer. Loving grandmother of Briana Belbeck, Alec Sweet and Marissa Sweet. Family was of the utmost importance to Janice, which was apparent in how her eyes sparkled, face glowed and smile beamed when in the presence of family. She resided in Melvindale and was formerly a parishioner of St, Conrad Catholic Church. She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse assistant for 37 years at the former Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, working the majority of her time in the ICU caring for critically ill patients. She then worked in the mother-baby unit. Her kind, gentle and loving soul will be eternally cherished.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 12, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 11, 2020
Such a beautiful soul filled with grace. She will be missed. I am a better person for having her in my life. God be with all of you and rest her sweet soul.
Jacqueline Onesian and Family
November 11, 2020
Dear Denice and Family,
Thinking of your at your time of loss and sorrow of your sweet mother.
Sonja Amos
Friend
November 11, 2020
Mrs. Minder always put a big smile on my face whenever I saw her. She always was so interested in what you were up to. I just loved our conversations - she has the most gentle soul and loving heart. She truly was a beautiful women both in and out - she had a heart of gold. My deepest condolences to her loving family. May you all find the peace Janice now has.
Alicia Singer
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved