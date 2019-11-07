Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Heritage Life Story Funeral Homes
2120 Lake Michigan Dr NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
(616) 453-8263
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heritage Life Story Funeral Homes
2120 Lake Michigan Dr NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Life Story Funeral Homes
2120 Lake Michigan Dr NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View Map
Jean Ann Radford Obituary
Mrs. Jean Ann Radford, age 84, of Grand Rapids and formerly of Wyandotte, passed away on November 5, 2019 She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harold; children, Ron (Liz) Radford and Diane (David) Dusendang; grandchildren, Barbie (James Rochowiak) Radford, Beth Radford, Ronnie Radford, Tricia Dusendang, Amy (David) Whitney, Meredith (Jacob) Vasquez, and Lauren (Kevin) Charbonneau; great-grandchildren, Ciara, Alyssa (Robert), Mackenzy (Hunter), Alexia, Brenden, Reed, Aaron, Penelope and Sylvester; and great-great-grandchild, Jaklyn. The Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Heritage Life Story Funeral Home, 2120 Lake Michigan Dr. NW. Family and friends will gather to share memories from noon until the time of the service. Contributions in her memory may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice in her memory. Please visit www.heritagelifestory.com to read her life story, submit a favorite memory, photo, or sign the guestbook online.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019
