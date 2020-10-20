1/1
Jean Ferrante
FERRANTE, Jean, age 83, of Belleville, October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Guido Ferrante. Loving mother of Rick (Laurie) Ferrante, Michelle (Grant) Hyatt, Michael (Denise) Fregonara and Nancy (Gary) Salisbury. Dearest grandmother of Michelle, Ryan, Ricky, Aaron, Andrea, Melissa, Joey, Lyndsey, Michele, Brianna, Samantha, Matthew, Gina, Ian and Adam and great-grandmother of 17. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Lydia DeDiana and her sisters Mary Lou and Joyce. Service is Thursday, 7 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
22
Service
07:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
