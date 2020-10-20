Jean Ferrante

FERRANTE, Jean, age 83, of Belleville, October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Guido Ferrante. Loving mother of Rick (Laurie) Ferrante, Michelle (Grant) Hyatt, Michael (Denise) Fregonara and Nancy (Gary) Salisbury. Dearest grandmother of Michelle, Ryan, Ricky, Aaron, Andrea, Melissa, Joey, Lyndsey, Michele, Brianna, Samantha, Matthew, Gina, Ian and Adam and great-grandmother of 17. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Lydia DeDiana and her sisters Mary Lou and Joyce. Service is Thursday, 7 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com