Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Park Chapel
32163 Huron River Dr.
Huron Twp., MI
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Park Chapel
32163 Huron River Dr.
Huron Twp., MI
McLAUGHLIN, Jean I., age 73, of Kalkaska, originally Trenton, April 28, 2019. Loving sister of Diana (Allan) Brown, Cynthia (Raymond) Hoffman and Elaine (John) Mills. She is also survived by her nieces Deanna Brown, Rachelle Hoffman, Jenny Sanford and Chari Wilhelm; and her nephews Jeffrey Brown and Glen Hoffman. Jean was a retired teacher from Trenton Public Schools and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trooper Raymond Hoffman Memorial Scholarship Fund or St. Paul Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Lester and Geraldine McLaughlin, and nephew Raymond Hoffman. Service, Friday, 11:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Park Chapel, (next to Michigan Memorial Funeral Home) 32163 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 782-2473. Visitation is Friday, 10:00 ~ 11:00 AM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 5, 2019
