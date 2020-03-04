|
LeDuc, Jean (nee Watkins), age 79 of Trenton formerly of Wyandotte, passed away March 2, 2020. Born March 9, 1940 to the late Carl and Louise Watkins. Loving wife of Wilfred (Duke). Dear mother of Douglas (Alisa), Amy (Scott) Witkowski, and the late Debbi LeDuc (Carey). Proud grandmother of Rebecca, Rachel, Merrick, and Cullen. Jean was a Roosevelt High School graduate and ran the family business with her father "Watkins Hamburgers" in Wyandotte for over 50 years. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Wyandotte and a very active member of the Red Hat Society. The family will receive friends on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10am until time of Memorial Service 11am, at First Baptist Church of Wyandotte, 1925 Ford Ave., Wyandotte, MI 48192. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wyandotte's Soup Kitchen. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage on Mar. 5, 2020