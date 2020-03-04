Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Wyandotte
1925 Ford Ave.
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Wyandotte
1925 Ford Ave.
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Leduc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Watkins) Leduc


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean (Watkins) Leduc Obituary
LeDuc, Jean (nee Watkins), age 79 of Trenton formerly of Wyandotte, passed away March 2, 2020. Born March 9, 1940 to the late Carl and Louise Watkins. Loving wife of Wilfred (Duke). Dear mother of Douglas (Alisa), Amy (Scott) Witkowski, and the late Debbi LeDuc (Carey). Proud grandmother of Rebecca, Rachel, Merrick, and Cullen. Jean was a Roosevelt High School graduate and ran the family business with her father "Watkins Hamburgers" in Wyandotte for over 50 years. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Wyandotte and a very active member of the Red Hat Society. The family will receive friends on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10am until time of Memorial Service 11am, at First Baptist Church of Wyandotte, 1925 Ford Ave., Wyandotte, MI 48192. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wyandotte's Soup Kitchen. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -