Jean Mesic

Age 77. June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving mother of Janine (Peter) Kopera and Ronald (Kathryn) Mesic Jr. Dear sister-in-law of Richard Mesic. Grandmother of Mya Kopera. Funeral service will be held 11:00am Friday, June 19 for Immediate Family only at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please pray with us and join the service from home via LIVESTREAM on Friday. A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for a later date. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Please sign online guestbook and join service at
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.