Jean Mesic
Age 77. June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving mother of Janine (Peter) Kopera and Ronald (Kathryn) Mesic Jr. Dear sister-in-law of Richard Mesic. Grandmother of Mya Kopera. Funeral service will be held 11:00am Friday, June 19 for Immediate Family only at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please pray with us and join the service from home via LIVESTREAM on Friday. A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for a later date. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Please sign online guestbook and join service at

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Funeral services provided by
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
