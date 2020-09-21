1/1
Jean Tillman-Cylkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Tilllman-Cylkowski passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Wife of the late, Wayne County Leader, Frank Cylkowski and beloved life partner of the late Arnold Tillman. Loving mother of David (the late Sylvia) Tillman, Daniel (Cindy)Tillman and Linda (Kenneth) Thrasher. Dear grandmother of Tracy Thrasher- Hybl (John), Rebecca (Shawn) May and Danielle (Rick) Mery. Proud great grandmother of Margaree, Twins Aubrey and Brooke, Hugh, Brody and Skye. Beloved sister of John Thomson and his family Kathy, Greg and Keith. She was employed in multiple departments of Wayne County. After retirement, worked at Heritage Hospital and volunteered at Oakwood Hospital and the Mary Martha Guild. She was also a lifelong member of St. Andrews Scottish Society. Donations in Jean’s name can be made to the Arthritis Foundation for Polymyalgia Rheumatica or the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved