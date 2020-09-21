My dear sweet friend... how I will miss our special times together.. We were kindred spirits...Aries girls .. Always celebrating our April birthdays together. What wonderful moments we shared. The fun and laughter, sometimes, sadness and tears ...but always being able to make each other feel a bit better at the end of the day. Jean was .an amazing person her mind was much younger than her years She enjoyed being on Facebook and loved and could relate to young people..always had special treats and little surprises ... Jean loved her family so much..and missed those that had passed on...

May her Bright light and spirit shine down always..❤❤

Thadine Ford

Friend