Jean Tilllman-Cylkowski passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Wife of the late, Wayne County Leader, Frank Cylkowski and beloved life partner of the late Arnold Tillman. Loving mother of David (the late Sylvia) Tillman, Daniel (Cindy)Tillman and Linda (Kenneth) Thrasher. Dear grandmother of Tracy Thrasher- Hybl (John), Rebecca (Shawn) May and Danielle (Rick) Mery. Proud great grandmother of Margaree, Twins Aubrey and Brooke, Hugh, Brody and Skye. Beloved sister of John Thomson and his family Kathy, Greg and Keith. She was employed in multiple departments of Wayne County. After retirement, worked at Heritage Hospital and volunteered at Oakwood Hospital and the Mary Martha Guild. She was also a lifelong member of St. Andrews Scottish Society. Donations in Jean’s name can be made to the Arthritis Foundation
for Polymyalgia Rheumatica or the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.