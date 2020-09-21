1/1
Jean Tillman-Cylkowski
1928 - 2020
Jean Tilllman-Cylkowski passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Wife of the late, Wayne County Leader, Frank Cylkowski and beloved life partner of the late Arnold Tillman. Loving mother of David (the late Sylvia) Tillman, Daniel (Cindy)Tillman and Linda (Kenneth) Thrasher. Dear grandmother of Tracy Thrasher- Hybl (John), Rebecca (Shawn) May and Danielle (Rick) Mery. Proud great grandmother of Margaree, Twins Aubrey and Brooke, Hugh, Brody and Skye. Beloved sister of John Thomson and his family Kathy, Greg and Keith. She was employed in multiple departments of Wayne County. After retirement, worked at Heritage Hospital and volunteered at Oakwood Hospital and the Mary Martha Guild. She was also a lifelong member of St. Andrews Scottish Society. Donations in Jean’s name can be made to the Arthritis Foundation for Polymyalgia Rheumatica or the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 21, 2020
I am sad to hear of your Mom’s passing, our parents mean so much to us and the loss is so difficult. Your Mom was a dear friend to my Mom and our family for so many years. I will remember her kindness and that she was so sweet. I have fond memories of her, I always admired the long friendship she and my Mom shared. She will be missed.
Peace, Love and Prayers,
Sharon (Ingram) Demidio
September 20, 2020
My dear sweet friend... how I will miss our special times together.. We were kindred spirits...Aries girls .. Always celebrating our April birthdays together. What wonderful moments we shared. The fun and laughter, sometimes, sadness and tears ...but always being able to make each other feel a bit better at the end of the day. Jean was .an amazing person her mind was much younger than her years She enjoyed being on Facebook and loved and could relate to young people..always had special treats and little surprises ... Jean loved her family so much..and missed those that had passed on...
May her Bright light and spirit shine down always..❤❤
Thadine Ford
Friend
