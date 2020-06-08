Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean W. Hintz (Gady) June 7, 2020. Age 88. Loving wife of the late Walter H. Dearest mother of Walter P. (Kathleen), Beverly (the late Robert) Teklinski, Kenneth N. (Ann), and Robert H. (Leah). Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 13. Jean was a longtime member of Guardian Lutheran Church in Dearborn. Visitation at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson on Wednesday, June 10, 2-8 p.m. Vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Interment at Glen Eden. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.



