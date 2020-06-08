Jean W. (Gady) Hintz
Jean W. Hintz (Gady) June 7, 2020. Age 88. Loving wife of the late Walter H. Dearest mother of Walter P. (Kathleen), Beverly (the late Robert) Teklinski, Kenneth N. (Ann), and Robert H. (Leah). Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 13. Jean was a longtime member of Guardian Lutheran Church in Dearborn. Visitation at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson on Wednesday, June 10, 2-8 p.m. Vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Interment at Glen Eden. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
JUN
10
Vigil
07:30 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
