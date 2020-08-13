1/
Jeanne Louise Griffith
Jeanne Louise Griffith, 89, of Harrisville, died peacefully at home on August 8, 2020. She was born November 16, 1930 in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI to Allan and Marie (Beauregard) Stahl. Jeanne lived in Harrisville, Mi for eleven years with her daughter Susan Calder and son- in- law Gordon Calder. Jeanne formerly lived in Lincoln Park, Mi. She was loved by many for her kindness and good humor. Jeanne enjoyed playing Euchre, taking walks, entertaining friends and baking. Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Susan Calder, grandson, William (Dannielle) Calder, grandchildren Garrett and Gavin Calder, twin sister, Joanne Bokatzian and many cousins, nieces and nephews that she enjoyed a close relationship with. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Marie Stahl, brother, Allan Stahl and her ex-husband William Griffith. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church 32477 Church Street, Rockwood, MI 48173 at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 20, 2020. Donations can be made to St. Mary's or to Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements were made by Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln, MI.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Homes
104 W Alger
Lincoln, MI 48742
(989) 736-8195
