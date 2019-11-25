|
|
SUESSINE, Jeffery S, age 57, of New Boston, November 21, 2019. Beloved father of Jessica Dyer. Loving son of Anthony Suessine and Nolene Shivel. Dear brother of Anthony Suessine III. He is also survived by his niece Bethany and his nephew Brian. He is preceded in death by his brother Bradley Suessine. Service, Wednesday, 3 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation, Wednesday, 12:00 ~ 3:00 PM. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019