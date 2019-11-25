Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery SUESSINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Scott SUESSINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Scott SUESSINE Obituary
SUESSINE, Jeffery S, age 57, of New Boston, November 21, 2019. Beloved father of Jessica Dyer. Loving son of Anthony Suessine and Nolene Shivel. Dear brother of Anthony Suessine III. He is also survived by his niece Bethany and his nephew Brian. He is preceded in death by his brother Bradley Suessine. Service, Wednesday, 3 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation, Wednesday, 12:00 ~ 3:00 PM. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -