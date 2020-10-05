Or Copy this URL to Share

McBride, Jeffrey P. October 2, 2020. Age 73 of Au Sable. Loving father of Jeff (Sarah) and Heather (Crystal). Dearest grandfather of Wesley (Katelyn Kucharski), Riley Miller, Caiden Miller and Delilah. Great grandfather of Ryder. Former husband of Judy Laboe-McBride. Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 12:30-3 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel. Graveside Service Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 3:30 p.m., Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock.



