1/1
Jeffrey P. McBride
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McBride, Jeffrey P. October 2, 2020. Age 73 of Au Sable. Loving father of Jeff (Sarah) and Heather (Crystal). Dearest grandfather of Wesley (Katelyn Kucharski), Riley Miller, Caiden Miller and Delilah. Great grandfather of Ryder. Former husband of Judy Laboe-McBride. Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 12:30-3 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel. Graveside Service Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 3:30 p.m., Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved