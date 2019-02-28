|
|
Vendel-Garcia, Jennifer L., born August 28, 1971, died February 25, 2019, age 47. Beloved wife of John. Preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Jean Vendel, brother Rich and sister Linda Adam. Survived by sister-in-law Becky Vendel, nieces Stephanie (David) Cothran and Amanda (Jason) Rosenbrook and by many other nieces and nephews. Visitation: Saturday, March 2, 2019 4 – 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 3, 2019 12 noon – 8 p.m. Funeral Monday, March 4, 2019 10 a.m. at Solosy Funeral Home, 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park, MI. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock, MI Reception to follow the Funeral on Monday at The Hungarian Rhapsody, 14315 Northline Road, Southgate, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Capital Area Humane Society, Lansing, MI, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the , or the Michigan Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019