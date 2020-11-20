1/1
Jennifer Lynn Ball
Jennifer Lynn Ball of Taylor, Michigan passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was 41 years old. Jennifer was born July 13, 1979 in Dearborn, MI to Anita (Raines) Stemen and Michael Kendall. Beloved mother to Jacob and Nathan Ball. Dearest sister to Jessica (Christopher) Taylor and Julie (Bryan) Budds. Dear fiancé of Christopher Barlow. Jennifer is also survived by nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. A memorial service will be held to honor Jennifer’s life at Taylor Christian Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. A dinner will be shared with family and friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. COVID precautions will be in place for everyone’s safety.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, 2020.
