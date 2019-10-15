|
Jeremy Beaudette was born on August 4, 1981 and went home on October 9, 2019. Life’s short. Heaven’s forever.1 John 2:16-17Jeremy leaves behind his adored wife, Samantha Flores-Beaudette whom he wed on May 23, 2015 after a 14-year courtship. He leaves in her tender care their godson Giovanni Dominguez.He is survived by his mother Josie Beaudette and sister, Christina Neal (George).He is also survived by his Flores family who called him brother. Michael and Ashley Flores, Alex and Mariana Flores, Nicole and Randy Zimmerman, Johnny and Casey Cardenas and his mom-in-law, Phyllis Baca-Flores.Jeremy loved being an uncle to Marino and Camden; Adam, Mano, Zach, Cory, Alexis, Zeke, Katie, Angelina, Estrella, Lilianna, Isabelle, Michael, Sareya, Andy.Preceded in death by his father, Mike Beaudette and father-in-law, Eddie Flores, Jeremy selflessly cared for the families they left behind.Jeremy loved their fur-babies who also perished in the fire. It was rare that he sat alone on the couch without Chica, Chata, or Pumpkin laying next to him or on top of him.No matter what Jeremy was doing – gaming, watching sports, antique hunting with Sam and her dad, going to his nephews’ sporting events, making salsa, or BBQ-ing – he did it with others in mind, usually with his sarcastic wit. He loved spending time with family and friends. Giovanni brought out the big kid in Jeremy and he relished the time he could spend playing video games and wrestling with him.His sense of family extended beyond blood and marriage ties to countless friends who will miss his humor, listening ear, generosity, and compassionate heart. Jeremy walked with the Lord here on earth and now walks beside Him for eternity. His work-in-progress faith spoke to the those who struggled. He has heard His Father say, “Well done". To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019