Burkhardt, Jerry Arthur ,79, of Lake Leelanau, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 with his loving wife in an unfortunate car accident. Jerry was born November 10, 1939 in Detroit, the son of Kenneth Robert and Jane Muriel (Harris) Burkhardt. On September 18, 2010 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Leland, he married Lucie Ann Dunklow, who passed away with him. Jerry was a hardworking, dedicated man. At the age of seventeen he joined the Army Reserves. He worked as a pipe fitter for McLouth Steel for eleven years. He was very proud when he was chosen to be a police officer with the City of Trenton where he advanced and retired after 26 years as a Command Lieutenant in the detective bureau. He also retired from the Army reserves as a Sargent Major after many years of service. After retiring from the police department in Trenton, he joined the Leelanau County Marine Patrol as a Marine Officer. He loved Leelanau County, and in 1971, he bought a plot of land to begin work on the family cottage. Over the years of hard work, Jerry finished the cottage and had a place to call home. Jerry loved his family, and he will be greatly missed. Jerry is survived by his children, Michael (Lisa) Burkhardt of Rockford, and Matthew (Kelly) Burkhardt of Lansing; and his grandchildren, Robert Puckett, Justin Sosa and Shelby Koss. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucie; his parents; a daughter and son in-law, Laurie (Jeff) Hickerson; and his siblings, Linda, Suzy, Judy and Tom. A memorial service for Jerry and Lucie will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the Martinson Funeral Home of Suttons Bay, with the family greeting friends at 12 p.m. Pastor Joshua LaFeve will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, 328 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington D.C. 20002. Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home and Cremations Services of Leelanau. Please share condolences with Jerry’s family at
