Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Jerry Ingram


1943 - 2020
Jerry Ingram Obituary
INGRAM, Jerry, age 76, of Virginia, February 15, 2020. Cherished by his girlfriend Mary “Carlee” Lester. Beloved husband of the late Dianna Ingram for 41 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Anthony) Everett, Annette (Jerry) Alexander and Kenneth Lapointe. Dear grandfather of Jessica (Tim) Evans, Michael Iteen, Kaylee Ingram, Dalton Larue and Christopher Everett. Dearest great grandfather of 3. He is also survived by siblings Dallas Ingram, Jeff (Brenda) Ingram, Shirley Lewis, Kathryn Heidman and Mildred Cantebury also, by many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Lola and Eldridge Ingram, sisters Sandy Ingram, Cornelia Kirk, Barbara Kulik, brothers Bill Ingram, James Ingram and Eldridge “Bobby” Ingram. Service is Saturday, 11:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 5:00 ~ 8:00 PM and Friday, 12:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020
